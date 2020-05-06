The One With The Last Dance

Gab and Al break down the biggest storylines from the first 3 weeks of ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, including Kobe’s first appearance this week, the absence of Jordan’s family and his love for gambling, glossing over Magic Johnson’s early retirement, Adidas’ epic blunder, and so much more. They also discuss the idea for a similar docuseries about the 09 Yankees, and why no one will ever compare to Dennis Rodman, before closing out the show talking about leagues’ potential plans to return.

