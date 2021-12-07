The Patriots and Bill Belichick Know Exactly What They‘re Doing and the Rest of the NFL Just Realized It

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

This week she gets into Patriots unforgettably unique win over the Bills on Monday Night Football to take sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into their bye week. The aftermath of the game was fraught with accusations of overreaction and hyperbole, balanced out by the dawning realization from everyone else that the Patriots are back on top.

3:08 — Tanya breaks down exactly what the conditions were like and rips into people who complain about bad weather games outside.

8:31 — She explains that Monday’s old school game plan was no fluke – it was the culmination of everything that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have been preparing for.

22:40 — Reading a few criticisms of the Bill Belichick praise from prominent media members, Tanya responds by laying out the history of QBs who succeed in their rookie year then go on to win the Super Bowl early in their careers.

24:48 — Finally, Tanya rips Bills coach Sean McDermott’s insulting lack of accountability and deflection after the game.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Almost Shameless on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also watch Almost Shameless on YouTube.

Follow on Twitter and Instagram @tanyarayfox and @shamelesstrf. Almost Shameless with Tanya Ray Fox is powered by BetOnline.ag. Head to the website or use your mobile device to Sign Up today to receive your 50% Welcome Bonus on your first deposit! Don’t forget to use our Promo Code: CLNS50 to receive your bonus.