The Patriots and the NFL Scouting Combine

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the NFL scouting combine, J.C. Jackson’s contract and potential Patriots players that may get cut or have their contract re-worked in the offseason.

0:45 NFL Scouting Combine

3:15 J.C. Jackson’s Contract

7:00 Patriots Meeting w/ WRs Jameson Williams, Chris Olave & Treylon Burks

15:15 Chances Pats tag J.C Jackson

18:45 Any bad blood between Bill Belichick & Josh McDaniels

20:15 Nick Folk Free Agency

22:45 Cut candidates + Contract Re-work candidates

28:15 BSJ Question: Troy Aikman’s ESPN move. Why are you down on Tony Romo?

