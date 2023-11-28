The Patriots have become the NFL’s worst team

Andrew breaks down why the Patriots are now the NFL’s worst team, separates Mac’s failures from Zappe against the Giants, covers all of his other film notes from Sunday’s loss and then answers your mailbag questions about Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo, the front office and more.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 TEASER

1:20 Patriots are now the NFL’s worst team

2:30 The Good

4:55 The Bad (non-QB)

6:55 Zappe’s game

8:48 Mac Jones done in New England?

14:41 What would NFL films say?

15:32 Other game notes

16:30 Mailbag time!

16:35 Belichick’s next destination

19:50 Where did it all go wrong?

22:43 Jerod Mayo as a HC

27:30 Bill fired midseason?

32:02 Pats MVP and biggest disappointment

34:24 What’s up with Nick Caserio leaving and bringing forward thinking to Texans?

39:36 Ready for Bill to comeback + Will Kraft go outside family for GM? + extras

