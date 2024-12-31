The Patriots must pursue Mike Vrabel and will they tank Sunday? | Pats Interference Podcast

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed rejoins the show to cover a sad state of the Patriots, from Jerod Mayo’s latest head-scratching comments Monday, whether Drake Maye sits on Sunday and the Patriots tank for the No. 1 overall pick, why the Krafts are in a no-win situation and why they should pursue Mike Vrabel. Later, the guys answer your mailbag questions.

0:00 – Intro

2:01 – Mike Vrabel Discussion

6:46 – Coaching Experience Matters

18:52 – Risk of losing again

22:20 – Tough decisions ahead

30:50 – GM evaluation

38:01 – Blame game discussion

49:00 – Patriots’ cap space

55:40 – Free agent challenges

1:05:10 – Tanking penalties discussion

1:07:49 – Buffalo travel tales

1:14:00 – Buffalo trip recommendations

Pats Interference is presented by:

