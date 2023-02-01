The Patriots’ next coaching moves and Shrine Bowl takeaways

The Athletic’s Chad Graff returns to cover what he’s learned at the Shrine Bowl, where the Patriots worked with draft prospects through four practices and will coach them in Thursday’s game. Plus, which prospects the Patriots might draft, how the coaching staff could change next and answers to your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Big Betting day in Boston

5:45 Any coaches standing out at Shrine Bowl?

12:55 Belichick and O’Brien working closely at Shrine Bowl

19:00 Not that many GMs at Shrine Bowl

22:35 Potential Patriots fits at Shrine Bowl

31:45 Opinion on covering the Patriots in New England

35:30 Mailbag

