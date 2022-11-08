The Patriots No. 1 problem on offense and Pats Colts film review

In a solo episode, Andrew explains why the same issue is plaguing all areas of the Patriots’ offense, hands out game balls from their blowout of the Colts and looks ahead to the upcoming bye week.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Patriots beat Colts

3:48 Patriots defense dominates

8:44 The Patriots’ No. 1 problem

22:04 What would NFL Films say

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline.Ag. Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!