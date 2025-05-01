The Patriots post-draft party with Mina Kimes, Jason McCourty and more | Fundraising for LLS

Enjoy a replay of Monday night’s Patriots post-draft party co-hosted by Andrew and the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. Together, they interview ESPN’s Mina Kimes, Jason McCourty, Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, Phil Perry, Mike Giardi, Taylor Kyles, Michael Hurley, Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo all about the Patriots draft and potential for next season.

Donate at ⁠https://princesshallieforever.com⁠ — all proceeds go to Doug Kyed’s Leukemia and Lymphoma fundraiser in honor of his daughter, Hallie.

Pats Interference is presented by:

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NFL tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to ⁠⁠⁠https://gametime.co⁠⁠⁠ !