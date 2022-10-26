The Patriots self-made QB conundrum and Bears film review

In a solo episode, Andrew shares what he’s heard regarding the Patriots’ failed QB rotation Monday night, why coaching failed them against the Bears and what comes next before answering your mailbag questions.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

12:34 The good from Bears game

13:18 The bad from the Bears game

15:14 What would NFL films say

17:27 Will Mac ever forget the Pats fans cheering ‘Zappe’?

19:04 Thoughts on Pats defense going with 7 DBs on 3rd down?

21:36 Did the Patriots lose more than a game on Monday?

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline.Ag. Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!