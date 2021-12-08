The Patriots Win Shows Bill Belichick Is Coach of the Year

Mike and Nick get into it on this week’s episode of the CLNS Media Patriots Roundtable after the Patriots run the ball down the throats of the city of Buffalo.

On Monday night, Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and Josh McDaniels did something that I don’t think anybody could have imagined. Threw the ball three times and managed to pull out a win on Monday Night Football, giving them sole position of first place in not only the AFC East, but the entire AFC.

And let’s be honest. It wasn’t pretty, but somehow they managed to get points on the board in some of the worst weather we’ve ever seen during a Patriots football game during the Bill Belichick era.

But the thing about Bill and the Patriots? They came into the game with a plan. And that was evident. And they didn’t waver. Even when the offense became stagnant, they continued to run. And run. And run. And run.

So let me as you. Did Bill Belichick solidify his “Coach of the Year” award on Monday?

Patriots Roundtable is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://CALM.COM/garden, for a limited time you’ll get 40% off a Calm premium subscription!