The Pressure is on Mazzulla and Stevens

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay sit down to discuss the pressure that falls on Joe Mazzulla and Brad Stevens to bring home a championship this year, and wher their job may be the toughest. Plus, Bob and Gary take a look around the league at who may give the C’s some trouble out of the East, and who besides the Nuggets could meet them in the Finals. that, and much more!



EPISODE TIMELINE:

00:38 – Joe Mazzulla

08:23 – Jerry Krause

10:34 – Brad Stevens

11:58 – NCAA Halftime Show

13:42 – PrizePicks

14:41 – Houston’s future

17:02 – How much does Lebron have left?

18:52 – Other contenders in the East

21:14 – NCAA Women’s Tournament

