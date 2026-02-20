The Quinn Hughes to the Bruins Dream | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan ponder the idea of Quinn Hughes not re-signing in Minnesota after next season. He sure looks good next to Charlie McAvoy! They also dive into options the Bruins should explore in the future.
0:00 – Introduction
0:54 – USA Women’s Hockey win Gold Medal
3:43 – USA Men’s Hockey thoughts
6:16 – Should Bruins pursue Quinn Hughes if he hits Free Agency?
16:10 – Prizepicks
17:26 – Mitch Marner play in Olympics
19:28 – What does the path forward look like for the Bruins?
29:00 – Expectations for Bruins once returning from Olympic break
32:10 – Wrapping up!
