The Real Reason Why the Celtics Are Better on the Road | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis break down what the Boston Celtics need to do to close out the season strong. They dive into the team’s defensive intensity, the emergence of Luke Kornet, and whether Jrue Holiday’s health is a concern down the stretch.

Plus, they discuss the Celtics’ success on the road and take an early look at the 2025 All-Star Break.

Timestamps:

0:00 How Can Celtics finish season strong?

4:04 What is fueling the Celtics defensive effort?

8:32 Discussing the emergence of Luke Kornet

17:40 Any concerns about Jrue Holiday’s health?

22:25 Do Celtics have an advantage on the road?

26:15 Discussing the 2025 All-Star Break

