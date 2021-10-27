Subscribe
The Red Sox Season Was A Major Success

Red Sox Beat with Will Flemming
On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Will Flemming, Play-by-play broadcaster for ESPN, Boston Red Sox, & WEEI. Will and Trags recap the ALCS and the Red Sox’ successful season.

⚾️Alex Cora’s chances at AL Manager of the year

⚾️ Extending J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber & Kike Hernandez,

⚾️Can Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock be in the starting rotation?

0:30 Red Sox season a success.

4:00 Alex Cora clear AL Manager of the Year

7:15 Priorities of Signing J.D. Martinez and Kyle Schwarber.

16:30 Possible Extension for Kike Hernandez after a great first year in Boston.

20:15 Red Sox are building a power house

