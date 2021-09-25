The return of NFL brings joy to Americans

The return of fans to NFL games this season has come as a welcome boost to the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were largely shut out of stadiums last season, but have returned in force, donning jerseys in Dallas, face paint in Seattle and blocks of cheese on their heads in Green Bay.

............................................................

“It was hard watching cardboard cutouts in the stands and piped-in fan noise last season,” Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana told reporters. “It’s great that people are back in the seats. It means a lot to everybody in this country. Everybody says baseball is America’s sport, but I beg to differ. I think football is.”

Prior to the season, 93 percent of all season ticket holders renewed their tickets, a five-year high, and nearly 2 million fans have attended regular-season games so far this season, slightly ahead of 2019, the NFL said.

Montana, who led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl victories, is part of a new Guinness campaign that celebrates football fans reuniting over a pint of the Irish stout.

“Good things are in our grasp,” one optimistic commercial featuring Montana says.

All roads lead to the highly anticipated Super Bowl on Feb. 13 next year in Los Angeles at the city’s new, state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium.

“It will be a mark in space and time for everybody that things are back to normal,” Montana said.

“Especially if they get a good game,” he said, adding that he expected to see a rematch of last year’s championship game between Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

LA-based event producers such as John Terzian, owner of the h.wood Group, said that the energy at games this season has been unparalleled.

“In all my years, I’ve never seen this kind of excitement,” said Terzian, whose field-level club the Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium was packed with high-rolling fans and A-list celebrities for the Rams home opener.

“I think it’s going to be one of the best Super Bowls ever. We’re planning on going all out on events,” he said.

“People are very excited to be back at the events they enjoy, and the NFL is at the top of the list,” he added.