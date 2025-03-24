The Secret to the Celtics’ success begins in Maine | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

The Celtics beat the Blazers 129-116 to improve to 51-19 on the season — and make it 5 wins in a row. With Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis all out, the Celtics relied on a well-balanced effort led by Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Derrick White, and the rest of the squad. Baylor Scheierman once again looked great in his minutes, JD Davison got his first real NBA opportunity this season, and Sunday was a win for the Maine Celtics. In this episode, Noa goes behind he scenes to explain how the Maine Celtics are behind the Celtics’ success — and how the two franchises together create a championship organization.

0:21 – Celtics win streak

4:24 – Importance of games

12:40 – Developing prospects

14:39 – Maine Celtics

19:02 – Celtics championship contributions

20:44 – Importance of teamwork

22:49 – Connection to Maine

25:01 – Team bonding

27:24 – Maine Celtics playoffs

29:24 – Championship organization

31:46 – JD Davison for MVP?

You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!