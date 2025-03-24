The Secret to the Celtics’ success begins in Maine | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

The Celtics beat the Blazers 129-116 to improve to 51-19 on the season — and make it 5 wins in a row. With Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis all out, the Celtics relied on a well-balanced effort led by Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Derrick White, and the rest of the squad. Baylor Scheierman once again looked great in his minutes, JD Davison got his first real NBA opportunity this season, and Sunday was a win for the Maine Celtics. In this episode, Noa goes behind he scenes to explain how the Maine Celtics are behind the Celtics’ success — and how the two franchises together create a championship organization.
0:21 – Celtics win streak
4:24 – Importance of games
12:40 – Developing prospects
14:39 – Maine Celtics
19:02 – Celtics championship contributions
20:44 – Importance of teamwork
22:49 – Connection to Maine
25:01 – Team bonding
27:24 – Maine Celtics playoffs
29:24 – Championship organization
31:46 – JD Davison for MVP?
