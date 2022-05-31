The Super Bowl LVII Broadcast Booth Has Been Set – Now It’s Time to Bet On It

Despite the two statements in the title of the article not being mutually exclusive at all, I figured the booth announcement for the 2023 Super Bowl would be a perfect time to take a look at some bets for the big game.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced their NFL broadcast team for the Fall, which will conclude with the production of Super Bowl LVII in February:

.@FOXSports unveils its lead NFL broadcast team for the 2022-23 season, culminating in an exclusive presentation of Super Bowl LVII. 🎙️ In the booth, @GregOlsen88 joins @KevinBurkhardt for the network's top games throughout the season. 📝: https://t.co/aUr0NwfWN4 pic.twitter.com/yOghwPjhRG — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 31, 2022

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sideline. Olsen better take advantage of opportunity this season, as he’s set to be kicked out of the booth as soon as Tom Brady retires. Brady reportedly signed a massive $375 million deal with the media company to be their lead NFL game analyst when he decides to hang up the cleats.

Our exclusive sports wagering partners at BetOnline.ag already have some very early lines set for Super Bowl LVII. Here’s what you can bet on right now:

Super Bowl LVII Early Line

Spread: AFC -1.5

Moneyline: AFC -125/NFC +105

Total: 49.5

Super Bowl LVII Winning Division

AFC West +350

AFC East +450

NFC West +450

AFC North +550

NFC North +600

NFC South +600

NFC East +1100

AFC South +1200

Some notes:

You can presume that the AFC is slightly favored (-1.5) in Super Bowl LVII due to the Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all heading up the conference.

in Super Bowl LVII due to the Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all heading up the conference. The AFC West is loaded with Kansas City, Los Angeles, Denver, and Las Vegas – which is why they have the shortest odds to win it all as a division at +350 . I wouldn’t be shocked at all if every team from this division made the postseason.

. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if every team from this division made the postseason. The division with the longest odds is the AFC South at (+1200) . Could Matt Ryan bolster the Colts? Does Malik Willis set a fire under Ryan Tannehill’s you-know-what? According to BetOnline – probably not.

. Could Matt Ryan bolster the Colts? Does Malik Willis set a fire under Ryan Tannehill’s you-know-what? According to BetOnline – probably not. I LOVE the OVER 49.5 in the Super Bowl. It will surely grow – take it while you can.

I suppose this is also a good time to announce that I will be headed BACK to Patriots camp this offseason! New England will host a minicamp next Tuesday – Thursday June 7th, 8th, and 9th, where myself and Evan Lazar will have you covered with our last look at the team prior to their training camp in July. Keep it with us at CLNS Media for more!

