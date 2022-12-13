The Two Biggest Keys to the Bruins Success

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss how the Bruins depth has been carrying them. So has Linus Ullmark, who has had an outstanding start to the season. The guys also get into Jeremy Swayman’s struggles and evaluate the talk surrounding him.

TIMESTAMPS:

2:00 – Interesting road trip

4:00 – Bruins depth is incredible

7:00 – Is Pavel Zacha a potential 2C?

13:00 – Linus Ullmark is a Vezina favorite

20:00 – Don’t write Jeremy Swayman off

24:00 – Also, don’t trade Swayman

