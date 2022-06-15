The U.S. Open Will Tee Off From Brookline’s “The Country Club” This Thursday – Who Will Win It?

Golf is BACK in the news lately – but unfortunately it’s for all of the wrong reasons.

Tiger Woods will not play in the U.S. Open due to injury, and the LIV Golf League has officially launched their Tour.

If you don’t know what LIV is, it’s loaded with controversy. The Saudi government is paying top golfers hand-over-fist to leave the PGA Tour, and is committing war crimes in the process.

No bueno.

But that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here for gambling picks.

Like I said, the 122nd U.S. Open is set to tee off this weekend from The Country Club in Brookline. This is the first time a major is being held here since the 1988 U.S. Open. Most notably, Brookline hosted the 1999 Ryder Cup – where the United States came back on the final day and took down Europe in an instant classic.

Take a look at BetOnline.ag’s odds on who will win this weekends tournament:

Odds to Win 2022 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Jon Rahm +1600

Cameron Smith +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2800

Will Zalatoris +2800

Sam Burns +2800

Viktor Hovland +3300

Shane Lowry +3300

Rory is the favorite and is coming off of a two-shot victory over Tony Finau at the RBC Canadien Open this past weekend. He’s playing great golf so I understand him being the top dog on the board, but I don’t like the value. It’s incredibly difficult to win back-to-back and +1100 isn’t a good enough price.

Scottie Scheffler is the World #1 according to the Official World Golf Rankings, and he has 14/1 odds to win the U.S. Open according to BetOnline. Scheffler won his first major at the 2022 Masters in April – and is poised to run the PGA Tour for years to come.

Youngster Will Zalatoris has two top-two finishes in Major’s since 2021, and has shown that he can play with the big boys. The 25-year-old’s 28/1 odds are too good to pass up.

The Pick: Will Z (+2800) plays The Country Club like a fiddle this weekend and wins his first Major of many.

