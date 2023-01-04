The Winter Classic was a Success & Benefits of Jake DeBrusk Being This Good

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Winter Classic on the latest episode of Bruins Beat. Spoiler: it was a great event and they had fun. They also get into Jake DeBrusk being really good and what it means for the Bruins long term. Plus, Linus Ullmark almost scored a goal.

3:00 – The Winter Classic hadn’t lost its luster

6:00 – Fenway Park was a great venue

10:00 – Bruins need to bring in live bears

15:00 – Jake DeBrusk has solidified the Bruins top six

23:00 – There’s just something about this team…

