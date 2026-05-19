There’s a Clear WNBA Rookie of the Year Frontrunner

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell and Minnesota Lynx beat writer Andrew Dukowitz discuss the Minnesota Lynx’s early 2-2 start to the season, Napheesa Collier’s injury timeline, Oivia Miles’ incredible rookie campaign, and the various players the Lynx lost in the offseason- who do they miss most this year? Plus, Andrew shares what he thinks this Lynx team can accomplish this season in the midst of all the turnover.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:29 Breaking down the Lynx’s start to the season + Collier injury update

10:49 PrizePicks

12:22 What’s stood out so far about Olivia Miles? Is she the favorite for ROTY?

21:03 Prediction for the Lynx this season

23:51 Which player from last season are the Lynx missing the most right now?

29:21 Thanks for watching!

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