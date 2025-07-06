Things looking bright at Bruins development camp | Pucks with Haggs

On the latest episode of Pucks with Haggs, Joe Haggerty discusses his main takeaways from Bruins development camp and gives some final thoughts on Boston’s free agency.Plus he discusses the Bruins goalie situation and a potential trade target.
0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
1:16 4th of July mailbag!
1:47 RIP Lyndon Byers
3:56 Takeaways from Bruins development camp
9:57 Thoughts on Bruins free agency signings
21:03 Joe on John Beecher and Dean Letourneau playing through injuries
29:14 Thoughts on B’s young talent
32:28 Does Hagens solve offensive issues?
35:03 Could B’s trade Mittelstadt? + Goaltending situation
38:56 Thanks for watching!
