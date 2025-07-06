Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Things looking bright at Bruins development camp | Pucks with Haggs

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

On the latest episode of Pucks with Haggs, Joe Haggerty discusses his main takeaways from Bruins development camp and gives some final thoughts on Boston’s free agency.Plus he discusses the Bruins goalie situation and a potential trade target.

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

1:16 4th of July mailbag!

1:47 RIP Lyndon Byers

3:56 Takeaways from Bruins development camp

9:57 Thoughts on Bruins free agency signings

19:30 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside on YouTube!

20:06 PrizePicks

21:03 Joe on John Beecher and Dean Letourneau playing through injuries

29:14 Thoughts on B’s young talent

32:28 Does Hagens solve offensive issues?

35:03 Could B’s trade Mittelstadt? + Goaltending situation 

38:56 Thanks for watching!

Pucks with Haggs is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.