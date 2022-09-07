This is not a bridge year for Patriots; Dolphins preview

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal welcomes Alain Poupart, longtime Dolphins beat writer and publisher of All Dolphins for SI. Poupart answers our questions about Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa, the offensive line, the defense, x-factors and his pick for Week 1.

Check Greg out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00: Intro

1:45 Patriots go to Miami early … good idea?

4:40 Why you should not accept talk of a bridge year

13:40 Alain Poupart, Dolphins beat writer joins Greg

14:26 Alain on Mike McDaniel

18:00 Alain on Tua Tagovailoa

21:25 Dolphins offensive line

24:45 Dolphins X-factors

27:53 Game Pick

31:20 Lingering questions for the Patriots

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 100% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!