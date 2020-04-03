THIS Is The Moment To Be Awake

Coach Nick
The coronavirus pandemic spirals out of control while Donald Trump continues to lie and brag that damning a quarter of a million of Americans to a lonely, terrifying death is somehow an achievement worth bragging about. Co-hosts Jared Yates Sexton and Nick Hauselman discuss the tragic events of the week, the maddening strategy of lying until it breaks the will of the people, and welcome Sarah Kendzior, one of the foremost experts on authoritarianism, to the podcast to discuss the very real dangers to our freedom and our lives.

