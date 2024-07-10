This One Group Is Making Bank in the Cannabis Industry – and It’s Not Who You Think

The cannabis industry was once dominated by men, with a primary focus on cannabis flower as the main product. This demographic is shifting as women increasingly contribute to a larger market share of cannabis sales—a trend expected to continue globally.

Akerna, a leading enterprise software company specializing in the cannabis industry, reported that women’s market share in cannabis sales has increased by 3.3% since 2019. This significant shift impacts future weed online product development.

Key Takeaways:

Women are one of the fastest-growing groups of new cannabis users, with their market share rising from 35% in 2019 to 38.3%.

Non-smoking products like edibles, tinctures, and topicals gained popularity in 2023, with 29% of women opting for these compared to 15% of men.

Women use cannabis to manage perimenopause and menopause symptoms like insomnia, mood changes, and anxiety.

Women Gaining Market Share in Cannabis Sales

Women are among the rapidly growing groups of new cannabis users, with their share rising steadily through the pandemic times.

2019: 35%

2020: 36.6%

2021: 38.3%

Many women turned to cannabis due to pandemic stress, anxiety, and boredom. They make up 59% of new cannabis users, commonly younger and heavier consumers than men. In 2020, 50% of new women consumers used cannabis five or more days per week, and 22% used it multiple times daily. In early 2021, the frequency increased as Americans resumed pre-pandemic activities.

Sales among different age groups:

Age Group Sales Percentage Under 30 27.3% 30-40 29.3% 40-50 19.2% 50-60 13.6% Over 60 10.6%

Product Share

Women currently prefer flower and cartridges, followed by concentrates, which recently surpassed edibles to become the third most popular category. Younger women buy the most concentrates, while older women spend the most on edibles.

Product Category Sales Percentage Cannabis Flower 45.2% Cartridges/Pens 34.4% Concentrates 9.5% Infused Edibles 8.8% Other 2.1%

In 2023, the preference for non-smoking cannabis products (edibles, tinctures, and topicals) increased from 17% to 21%. This trend is stronger among women, with 29% preferring non-flower products, compared to 15% of men.

Why Do Most Women Use Cannabis?

Over a third of the women’s health market is concentrated on breastfeeding, fertility, pregnancy, and contraception. Women’s health encompasses much more than these areas. Due to the lack of investment in other aspects, many women are turning to cannabis as an alternative treatment for various conditions.

Perimenopause and Menopause

During perimenopause and menopause, many women face issues like hot flashes and changes in sleep or mood. Some women in their midlife use cannabis to help with these symptoms.

A recent Harvard-led survey explored cannabis use among 131 women in perimenopause (the time before periods stop) and 127 women who had already gone through menopause.

The findings showed that:

86% of the women were currently using cannabis, with reasons varying between medical and recreational use.

Nearly 79% used it to relieve menopause-related symptoms.

67% of women used it for sleep improvement.

46% of women used it for better mood and anxiety.

Perimenopausal women have the highest cannabis use as they reported more severe symptoms compared to postmenopausal women. The study noted that 84% smoked cannabis, 78% consumed marijuana edibles, and almost 53% used vaping oils.

Reduce Gynecological Pain

In a 2022 study, researchers yielded 5,189 articles with 3,822 unique citations. They evaluated studies of nonpregnant adult women who used cannabinoids for gynecologic pain conditions (e.g., chronic pelvic pain, vulvodynia, endometriosis, interstitial cystitis, malignancy).

Most women used cannabis multiple times per week, either by ingestion or inhalation, with THC dosages up to 70 mg and CBD dosages up to 2,000 mg. Between 61% and 95.5% of these women reported experiencing pain relief.

All six prospective cohort studies and one randomized controlled trial (RCT) on PEA-combination medications reported significant pain relief. On average, pain decreased by 3.35 points on the 10-point visual analog scale after three months of treatment.

Women Have Unique Product References

Edibles

Edibles are food or drink that contain cannabinoids, primarily THC, the main compound in cannabis that causes intoxication. They can also contain CBD, which offers medical benefits without producing a high.

Women buy edibles as this product is one of the most potent forms of cannabis. The digestive system and liver metabolize THC into 11-hydroxy-THC, a more potent form that also has a longer-lasting effect compared to smoking, vaping, or dabbing.

Product to try:

Jolly Rancher Sour Gummies 600MG – Each pack contains 600 mg of THC, divided evenly among five gummies. This means each gummy contains approximately 120 mg of THC.

Vapes/ Cartridge Pens

Vape pens have become the most common alternative to smoking cannabis. Women, in particular, are increasingly choosing vape pens because they mask the smell of weed. Eliminating the odor allows women to enjoy the effects without fear of judgment from others.

Weed pens offer the same onset and duration of effects as smoking weed. The difference is that you inhale vapor instead of inhaling smoke, which is much smoother on the lungs.

Product to try:

Jeeter Juice Watermelon Cookies 2G – This product features 500mg of hybrid live resin with an impressive 90% THC content.

Tinctures

Tinctures commonly describe both types of liquid extract products that people take sublingually. These liquid extracts can also be mixed with food or drink or applied to the skin as a topical treatment.

Women choose these products because they are easy to incorporate into their routines. Tinctures’ versatility allows them to target local pain by acting like topicals. Sublingual consumption of tinctures provides a quick effect similar to smoking but with less preparation, such as rolling a joint.

High Times Ahead

Women are rapidly becoming a significant segment in the cannabis market, with their share increasing from 35% in 2019 to 38.3% in 2021. Pandemic-related stress and anxiety, coupled with a lack of medical focus on women’s health, are driving this growth.

Flower remains the primary product choice for most women, but vapes, concentrates, and edibles are gradually gaining popularity at GetLoud Cannabis. As women age, they increasingly explore these alternative options for their discretion and reduced impact on lung health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a difference in cannabis effects between men and women?

Research shows that sex differences in how cannabis affects people arise from variations in how the body processes and responds to cannabinoids. Men tend to be more sensitive to the effects of delta-9-THC, especially if they don’t regularly use marijuana, while women commonly report more dizziness. Men may also experience stronger hunger cravings (the munchies) from cannabis.

Interestingly, cannabis appears to improve sexual function in women, enhancing orgasm frequency and quality, which hasn’t been observed to the same extent in men. These differences are partly due to variations in emotions, muscle mass, and fat tissue between males and females.

Why has there only been a recent rise in the number of women consuming cannabis?

Stereotypes about Motivations. There’s a common misconception that women who use cannabis are unmotivated or lack ambition.

Judgments on Lifestyle Choices . Some people may stereotype women who use cannabis as having a particular lifestyle, such as being “hippies” or rebellious. In reality, women from diverse backgrounds and lifestyles use cannabis, such as professionals, parents, students, and retirees.

Character Assumptions. Misconceptions commonly extend to assumptions about the character of women who use cannabis. Society portrays them as irresponsible or morally questionable.

What should I do if I experience anxiety or paranoia from cannabis?