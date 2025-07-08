Thoughts on Celtics Trades Finalizing and the Damian Lillard Pursuit

The Celtics finalized the Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang, Luka Garza and Josh Minott additions on Monday to round out their roster with 15 standard contracts. In an adjustment first reported by the Oregonian, the Blazers removed the two second round picks reportedly heading to Boston due to concerns about Jrue Holiday’s physical. The issue didn’t prove significant enough to nix the deal, what would have been a potential disaster for the Celtics’ attempt to reset their finances.

Those challenges still exist after Boston welcomed Simons and Niang to the team after widely reported interest in re-trading the players who returned for Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, respectively. Boston sits about $300,000 over the second apron, $19 million over the luxury tax line and can’t aggregate Simons or Niang’s salaries in a larger trade for 60 days. Despite an apparent need emerging at center following Porziņģis and Luke Kornet’s departures — and Al Horford likely following them — the Boston Globe reported no follow-up move is imminent.

“Anfernee is a really good young player who has continuously improved in his seven years in the NBA,” Brad Stevens said in a statement. “Georges is no stranger to Boston and has continuously been a winning player over the course of his career. We are excited to add both of them to the team.”

Barring an unforeseen development, the Celtics appear poised to begin the season with Payton Pritchard emerging in Holiday’s place, Sam Hauser and Niang spacing the floor alongside Jaylen Brown, while Neemias Queta leads a cast of unproven centers. Amari Williams said as much in his introduction last week, with the two-way rookie as much in the mix for competing for minutes as any teammate at the moment.

“It’s fun being able to learn from the older guys (like) Queta, who’s been here for quite a while,” Williams said. “Just being a sponge and learning as the season goes on. It’ll be a fun year for sure.”

Damian Lillard could join the roster, and the Globe indicated shared interest between the star and the Celtics. The initial Lillard reporting connected him to Boston, Golden State and the Lakers, who hoped to sign him sooner rather than later. That’s still possible for the Celtics, since offsetting salary rules make a minimum contract sensible for the veteran as he recovers from achilles surgery, allowing the Bucks to cover most of his 2025-26 salary. There’s still some question regarding whether he would want to rehab with a team through 2026, or on his own. He’s an Oakland native and his family remained in Portland after the Blazers traded him in 2023, which could point toward a west coast preference. Lillard could also wait to sign until next summer to set up a greater salary guarantee in 2027-28 and beyond, since his Bucks salary only offsets through 2026-27.

Lillard fits in Boston even if he doesn’t play their biggest position of need. The Celtics, given Jayson Tatum’s nearly exact timeline, can remain patient with both achilles recoveries until they’re completely ready. The Warriors and Lakers might have timelines too short in 2026, building around Steph Curry and LeBron James, to wait and pay tax on a 35-year-old who may not play this season. Of course, if Lillard waits to sign until closer to next summer, those situations could emerge as more compelling. Golden State could have two contending seasons left between Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Horford, who’s been strongly connected to the Warriors in free agency.

The basketball fit for Lillard in Boston is clear. Tatum previously played a floor-stretching role for the Celtics that Lillard would thrive in. The Celtics had Tatum shoot large numbers of pull-up threes to pull defenders higher and free his teammates. Lillard ranks among the greatest shooters from distance in NBA history, returning to 37.6% on 9.0 three-point attempts per game while maintaining a 7.1 assist and 2.8 turnover per game average. That’s despite playing in an awkward role taking turns alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Boston would need to prioritize getting him more on-ball and pick-and-roll opportunities than Milwaukee did, while Lillard would need to embrace more competitiveness on the defensive end. The Bucks’ defense slid while playing him even with Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez defending behind him. The Celtics haven’t started a weak link since 2021.

Regardless, if he commits to a role and fits in alongside Tatum, Brown and Pritchard — who’s worth mentioning since he could start this year — as a personality, there’s next to no downside to having Lillard join the team on a minimum. Would Lillard actually sign that contract? There’s understandably no rush on his part.

For the Celtics — Bill Chisholm’s first media availability as Celtics owner would look better alongside Lillard.

Other thoughts on the NBA offseason so far…