Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Bills Props

The Patriots got themselves back in the win column last weekend thanks to a 56-yard kick by rookie Chad Ryland

Here are my three favorites for this weekend’s game:

Game Specials

The Pick: James Cook 25+ rushing yards in each half +155

Bills running back James Cook has been one of the team’s better offensive players this season. He’s one of just four backs in the NFL to have rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023 (Christian McCaffery, Kyren Williams, and Raheem Mostert being the others), and has scored six total touchdowns on Buffalo’s campaign.

I’m thinking he makes it seven on Sunday.

Gabe Davis Receiving Yards

OVER 36.5 -114

UNDER 36.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 36.5

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, if anything, is known for his volatile performances from game-to-game.

Over his last five games, the pass catcher has gone over 100 yards twice. The other three times? For 0 yards. Given that David went for just six yards on one catch in his last contest vs. the Patriots, I think he’s in for a big one this go-round.

Anytime Touchdown

The Pick: Ezekiel Elliott +220

Since taking over for starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry and hasn’t logged a rushing touchdown since the last time the Patriots played Buffalo.

What he has done, however, is become one of Bailey Zappe’s favorite targets in the passing game. Zeke hauled in 9 catches on 11 targets last week, and has a receiving touchdown in two of the last three weeks. I think he tallies another one on Sunday.

