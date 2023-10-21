Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Bills Props

The Patriots are 1-5 and now welcome one of the NFL’s best to Gillette Stadium this weekend for a divisional contest versus the 4-2 Buffalo Bills.

As you know, you can bet the spread, money line, and total every week at FanDuel Sportsbook, but there are also plenty of exotics and props to wager on as well to try and get your money’s worth.

Here are my three favorites for Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. kickoff from Foxborough:

Stefon Diggs Receiving Yards

OVER 87.5 -114

UNDER 87.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 87.5

Stefon Diggs has owned the Patriots’ secondary ever since he was traded to Buffalo in 2020. Here’s a look at his numbers over their last six contests:

6 catches, 92 yards

9 catches, 145 yards, 3 TDs

4 catches, 51 yards

7 catches, 85 yards, TD

7 catches, 91 yards, TD

7 catches, 104 yards, TD

He’s gone under 87.5 just twice. Once it was by 2.5 yards, and the other time it was in a freezing cold wind storm. Plus, over his last four games this season he’s put up 100+ yards in each.

I’m playing the numbers game here. Diggs goes OVER his receiving total again.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: James Cook +140

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has dominated the Patriots since Tom Brady left New England. Sporting a 5-1 record in his last six games against them he’s thrown 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions and has also rarely made mistakes. He does, however, only have one rushing touchdown against the Pats since 2019.

On Sunday, that’s where running back James Cook comes in. Buffalo isn’t going to have a hard time scoring against this New England defense and while Allen could throw for 5 or more touchdowns, I think they’ll get to the goal line and punch one in with Cook. I like the +140 here.

Mac Jones Passing Yards

OVER 181.5 -114

UNDER 181.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 181.5

New England being an 8.5-point underdog in Sunday’s contest versus the Bills obviously doesn’t bode well for them. They’re staring 1-6 in the face and aren’t likely to keep this game close.

What that does mean though, is garbage time passing yards for Mac Jones. With the way the Patriots handled last week’s quarterback situation, I don’t think they have much trust in Bailey Zappe at all and, barring absolute catastrophe, will probably roll with Jones the rest of the way. They’ll be trailing for most of Sunday and Jones should eclipse 200 yards passing.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.