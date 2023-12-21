Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Broncos Props

Coming off off a 27-17 loss to the Chiefs, the Patriots are back at it again on Christmas Eve night as they head to Denver for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff versus the 7-7 Denver Broncos.

As you know, you can bet the spread, money line, and total every week at FanDuel Sportsbook, but there are also plenty of exotics and props to wager on as well to try and get your money’s worth.

Here are my three favorites for this weekend’s game:

First Drive Result

Punt -155

Field Goal Attempt +460

Offensive Touchdown +500

Any Other +500

The Pick: Field Goal Attempt +460

While the Patriots offense isn’t one to write home about and Denver’s has been up and down, something tells me we may get some scoring early on in this one.

New England has gotten after it early in each of their last two contest, scoring 31 first-half points and the last time the Broncos played at home, they scored a touchdown on their first drive.

I like a team to get in range right away on Sunday with a kicker putting one through the uprights.

Anytime Touchdown

The Pick: Cortland Sutton +185

Broncos wide receiver Cortland Sutton has been a touchdown machine this year for Denver.

After tallying just 14 over his first five seasons, the former second-round pick out of SMU has scored 10 scores over Denver’s 14 games this season and he and Russell Wilson have built quite a chemistry in the quarterback’s second year with the team.

Sutton also doesn’t have any two touchdown games this season, meaning he’s scored in 10 out of 14 Broncos contests. For something that’s happened 10 out of a possible 14 times, +185 feels like good odds.

Anytime Touchdown

The Pick: Mike Gesicki +1000

Back to the “anytime touchdown scorer” well here with Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki.

With Hunter Henry not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday, his game status remains up in the air and will thrust Gesicki into working as New England’s top tight end on Sunday. The former Miami Dolphin has just 1 touchdown this season, but came to Foxborough as a red-zone threat. Bailey Zappe and Henry have built quite a chemistry over the last two weeks with the quarterback finding his tight end for three scores.

Now? It’s Gesicki time.

