Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Chargers Props

The Patriots are back at it this Sunday as they welcome the 4-7 Los Angeles Chargers to Foxborough for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Here are my three favorites for this weekend’s game:

Game Special

The Pick: Keenan Allen 30+ Receiving Yards in Each Half (+115)

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, in his 11th NFL season, is shockingly having one of his best to date. The 76th overall pick in the 2013 Draft, Allen has racked up 97 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns so far in 2023 and continues to be Justin Herbert’s No. 1 target in the LA offense.

Needless to say, he’ll have a day against the Patriots’ struggling pass defense. I like him to dominate both halves on Sunday.

DeVante Parker Receiving Yards

OVER 33.5 -113

UNDER 33.5 -113

The Pick: OVER 33.5

After signing a contract extension this offseason, Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker has been sub-par, to say the least. Through eight games he has just 18 receptions for 200 yards and has yet to score a touchdown this season.

However, I think he’ll have some success on Sunday with Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Parker will likely be the ‘go-to’ guy in the quick passing game and, if the QB can hit him in the numbers, will have an opportunity for some YAC in this one. I like his over on receiving yards.

Khalil Mack to Record a Sack

The Pick: Yes (-113)

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack continues to defy the odds as one of the most consistent NFL defenders over the last 10 seasons. Through 11 games in 2023 (boosted, of course, by a six-sackers in Week 4), Mack has 13 on the year and is on pace for the most in his career.

With the Patriots struggling in the pass-protecting department, I like Mack to get home more than once this weekend.

