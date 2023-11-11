Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Colts Props

Both the Patriots and Colts have officially touched down in Germany ahead of their 9:30 a.m. (EST) kickoff from Frankfurt Stadium on Sunday.

Here are my three favorites for this weekend’s international game:

First Drive Result

Punt EVEN

Offensive Touchdown +280

Field Goal Attempt +500

Any Other +500

The Pick: Punt (+100)

Both the Colts’ and the Patriots’ offenses are sub-par, to say the least. The Patriots score just 15 points per game and while Indy averages 25.8, they tend to start out slow.

Given the trip overseas, the jetlag, and the overall environment of an international contest, I expect it to take some time for scoring to get going. The first drive resulting in a punt at +100 feels like good value.

Zack Moss Rushing Yards

OVER 28.5 -114

UNDER 28.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 28.5

With Colts starting running back Jonathan Taylor starting the season on PUP following a holdout, backup Zack Moss took over as the lead back in Indy and thrived.

The former Buffalo Bill is the NFL’s second-leading rusher this season (behind only Christian McCaffrey) with 615 rushing yards and has also added five touchdowns on the ground. His production has dipped a bit with the return of Taylor, but OVER 28.5 still feels attainable for an RB2.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: New England Defense +650

The Patriots’ defense has turned into their 2022 unit of late, turning over the ball and giving their offense the opportunity to score points.

This week? They channel their 2022 defense (who scored 7 touchdowns) once again and get themselves in the endzone.

