Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Commanders Props

The Patriots welcome the Washington Commanders to Foxborough this weekend for their ninth contest of the 2023 season. Both teams sit below ,500 (New England 2-6, WSH 3-5), and come out of a trade deadline looking for forward to 2024 than the rest of this campaign.

Here are my three favorites for Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium:

Sam Howell Passing Yards

OVER 248.5 -114

UNDER 248.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 248.5

Sam Howell, while his team is 3-5, has been a little bit of a lightning rod for this Commanders offense.

A fifth-round pick out of UNC last season, the second-year player is completing 66.9% of his passes this season and has also thrown 13 touchdowns. He’s also thrown for 2,136 yards on the season (268 average per game), and last week, he threw for nearly 400 yards on the Eagles’ defense.

Going against a Patriots’ defense that struggled against Tua last Sunday, Howell shatters 248.5.

First Drive Result

Punt -120

Offensive Touchdown +360

Field Goal Attempt +430

Any Other +500

The Pick: Punt -120

In a game where I don’t expect a lot of points to be scored, both the Patriots and Commanders will naturally come out slow on offense.

Washington hasn’t scored on their first drive in their last two games and while Chad Ryland put one through on New England’s first drive against Buffalo, this offense is completely hit or miss.

-120 feels like a good number for a punt to start Sunday’s game.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Pharaoh Brown +1900

This is strictly a value play here, but how can you not pick Pharaoh Brown to score a touchdown with the way he’s been playing of late?

Technically New England’s third tight end, Brown played more snaps than Mike Gesicki last weekend and (statistically, according to Pro Football Focus), is the best tight end in football.

The former Oregon Duck gets into the endzone for the second time this season and cashes at 19/1.

