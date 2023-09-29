Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Cowboys Props

The Patriots are hitting the road once again this weekend as they take on the 2-1 Cowboys in Dallas (well, technically Arlington).

You can of course, bet the spread, the moneyline, and the total over at FanDuel Sportsbook. I even previewed and picked those here. But what you can also do is bet on player and game props for the contest, and FanDuel has the best of them.

Here are my three favorites for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff:

Patriots Total Points

OVER 18.5 -110

UNDER 18.5 -110

The Pick: OVER 18.5

The Patriots’ offense has yet to hit their stride through the first weeks of the season. Bill O’Brien was supposed to be the savior for Mac Jones after they gave him the short end of the stick last season. Yet, the offense has scored just 20, 17, and 15 points over the first month.

That changes on Sunday.

Nobody likes excuses, but to be fair, through three games New England has had a rough go of it weather-wise. They now head into a climate-controlled dome in Dallas with some fast turf. They’ll score a minimum of 23 points.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Ezekiel Elliott +240

Duh.

After signing with the Patriots in August, Ezekiel Elliott has found a little bit of a mojo. Last week in New York, the running back carried the ball 16 times for 80 yards, an average of 15 yards per. His best game to date.

This week, as Zeke returns home to fis former stomping grounds in Dallas, I have a feeling Bill O’Brien and co. will do everything they can to get him in the endzone.

Elliott crosses the goalline for the first time in a Patriots uniform at AT&T Stadium, and you win a bet at +240. A perfect pairing.

Winning Margin

The Pick: Patriots by 1-13 points +260

While I ultimately think Dallas will win this game, the value on this Patriots winning margin this bet feels too good to not at least sprinkle.

If you like to win this game outright on Sunday, the moneyline currently sits is +200 (2/1). If they do pull off the upset, do you really think they do so by 2+ touchdowns? I doubt it.

Take the 1-13 winning margin, essentially bumping your moneyline bet to +260 (2.6/1).

