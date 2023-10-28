Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Dolphins Props

After a stunning 29-25 upset over the division-rival Buffalo Bills last weekend, the Patriots are back to it on Sunday in Miami to take on the 5-2, AFC East-leading Dolphins.

Here are my three favorites for Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. kickoff from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium:

Tyreek Hill Receiving Yards

OVER 93.5 -114

UNDER 93.5 -114

The Pick: UNDER 93.5

While Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in both receiving yards (902) this season, the Patriots tend to hold the superstar in relative check. Here are his numbers in his last five contests against New England:

6 receptions, 62 yards

4 receptions, 64 yards, 1 TD

8 receptions, 94 yards

4 receptions, 55 yards

5 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD

Cornerback Jonathan Jones has been the Patriots’ Hill-stopper in a majority of the above contests, and only once did the wide receiver go over 93.5. Take the under.

Rhamondre Stevenson Receiving Yards

OVER 17.5 -114

UNDER 17.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 17.5

Rhamondre Stevenson looked to have gotten the monkey off of his back last weekend as hauled in six catches for 51 yards, including a long of 34 that helped New England jumpstart their game-winning drive.

A week later, his receiving yards total still sits at just 17.5. I’m not overthinking this one. After getting back in a groove through the air, Stevenson soars over the number.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Jalen Reagor +1100

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was signed to the Patriots’ 53-man roster this week after being elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times this season. Now, he gets a chance to break through in a crowded pass-catcher room.

What better way to do so than with a touchdown?

Sure, with New England’s struggles on offense this season, it’s hard to believe anyone will get a touchdown, never mind their potential 5th or 6th option on Sunday. But that’s why it’s +1100. I like the odds.

