Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Dolphins Props

For the second week in a row, the Patriots are welcoming a formidable opponent to Gillette Stadium for a regular season NFL matchup. The 1-0 Miami Dolphins are in town and are a three-point favorite against New England according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Aside from the point spread, there are plenty of game props to bet on as well. Here are my three favorites for Sunday’s 8:25 p.m. kickoff:

Mac Jones Passing Yards

OVER 327.5 -114

UNDER 237.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 327.5

I think Mac will go over his passing yards total again this week. Though the Patriots’ game plan should be to hammer the run behind their (hopefully) healthy interior offensive line given that Miami let up 200+ rushing yards last week, they’ll likely look to get the pass game going early and incorporate play action into a run-heavy Sunday.

It’ll be a cerebral showdown between Bill O’Brien/Jones and Vic Fangio – and I think Mac and the Pats win it. The quarterback threw for 300 yards last weekend and it’s definitely possible that he does it again.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Hunter Henry +310

I love this bet. Henry was a monster last weekend against Philadelphia – catching five passes (one for a touchdown), and leading all tight ends on the weekend in receiving yards with 56.

He rides that momentum into Sunday. Last week Miami let up a tight end touchdown to Donald Parham, and they let up another to Henry this week. It wouldn’t shock me if he had two scores.

Tyreek Hill Receiving Yards

OVER 80.5 -114

UNDER 80.5 -114

The Pick: UNDER 80.5

Even with Jonathan Jones questionable with an ankle injury, I think New England can contain Tyreek Hill on Sunday.

If Jones indeed doesn’t play against Miami, it will likely be some form of rookie Christian Gonzalez with safety help over the top to try and slow down the speedster. While it’ll be a tall task for a player playing in just his second NFL game, he sounds up for the challenge.

“Trust the game plan,” Gonzalez told the media about what the Patriots will do to defend the Dolphins wide receivers on Sunday. “And trust each other.”

I trust them.

