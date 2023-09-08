Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Eagles Props

The NFL being back also means prop betting is back, and there’s no better place to do so than on FanDuel.

America’s Number One Sportsbook has loads of game props, player props, specials, and boosts heading into our first NFL Sunday of the season, and with the defending NFC champions heading to Foxborough, there will be plenty to wager on for the 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

Here are my three favorites:

Patriots First Scoring Play

Touchdown -175

Field Goal +125

Safety +5000

The Pick: Field Goal +125

The Patriots offense is going to look better than they did last season. That should (hopefully) be obvious. However, I don’t see them coming out completely guns blazing either. Both Bill O’Brien’s and the New England systems of old are predicated on smart, methodical football that involves a marathon – not a sprint.

I expect Mac Jones and co. to be given an opportunity to ease into this game and get a feel early on how they’re going to win this game on their side of the football.

Having said that, a field goal, not a touchdown, will be their first score.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Jalen Hurts +115

This might be the most obvious play all weekend. Jalen Hurts, who was second on the Eagles in rushing yards last season with 760 and first in rushing touchdowns with 13, is once again going to be used in Philly’s ground game this season.

The 2022 NFL MVP runner-up used his legs to get into the endzone in nine out of 15 games he played in 2022. I’ll take those odds on Sunday at +115 all day.

Hassan Reddick to record a sack and the Eagles to win +125

The Pick: Yes

In Haason Reddick’s first season with the Eagles in 2022, he finished tied for second in the entire NFL with 16 sacks, behind only Nick Bosa. He’s the heartbeat of Philly’s pass rush and given the state of the Patriots’ offensive line right now, even if they can scheme up some quick throws and RPOs to get the ball out of Mac Jones’ hands quickly, Reddick is bound to tally a sack.

Plus, I think the Eagles will win. Put ’em together for a crisp +125 and a happy Sunday night.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.