Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Giants Props

In a matchup between, statistically, two of the worst teams in football, the Patriots are headed to New York this weekend to take on the Giants.

Here are my three favorites for this weekend’s game:

First Drive Result

Punt -150

Field Goal Attempt +450

Offensive Touchdown +500

Any Other +500

The Pick: Punt (-150)

Going back to the well with this one. The Patriots, while hitting a field goal on their first drive against the Colts in Germany, have seldom scored points on their first drives of games this season.

The Giants meanwhile, while somewhat finding a rhythm last week, have yet to score points on the first drive in any of their last three games.

Both of these offenses are sub-par, to say the least, and I don’t see them getting going early (if at all) on Sunday.

Tommy DeVito Passing Yards

OVER 175.5 -114

UNDER 175.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 175.5

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has started just three games for the Giants this season and while it certainly took him some time to get his feet under him, he made it count last week in Washington. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns against the Commanders last Sunday, leading the Giants to a 31-19 win.

Now, in front of his hometown fans in New Jersey for the first time, I’m betting on DeVito to do it again. I love his OVER 175.5 passing yards against New England this weekend.

Demario Douglas Receiving Yards

OVER 48.5 -114

UNDER 48.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 48.5

Speaking of impact rookies, Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas has been the one bright spot of New England’s offense this season.

The 5-foot-8 speedster out of Liberty is the Pats’ second-leading receiver this year with 361 yards on 30 catches and has taken on a much more prominent role in the offense following the loss of Kendrick Bourne to a torn ACL.

Pop has gone over 48.5 yards in three of New England’s last four games. He does it again on Sunday, no matter who’s at quarterback.

