Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Jets Props

Both the Patriots’ 2023-24 season finale and potentially Bill Belichick’s final game as head coach of the club are set to take place this Sunday afternoon from snowy Foxborough.

New England will welcome the Jets to Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff and, as you know, you can bet the spread, money line, and total every week at FanDuel Sportsbook, but there are also plenty of exotics and props to wager on as well to try and get your money’s worth.

Here are my three favorites for this weekend’s game:

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Yards

The Pick: OVER

Sunday’s forecast in Foxborough projects to be a snowy one with a high of 34 degrees. The Patriots, who didn’t have much success throwing the football in last weekend’s loss to the Bills, will likely look to pound the rock in their final game of the season.

Enter Ezekiel Elliott, the 28-year-old running back who has been New England’s best free agency signing from this offseason. After signing a one-year deal in August, the former Dallas Cowboy has rushed for 588 yards on 171 carries (3.4 YPC) in 2023-24.

Since taking over for Rhamondre Stevenson, Elliott has ran for under three yards per carry over the last three weeks, but I’m going with him to carry the load on Sunday and go OVER his rushing yards total.

Jets Total Points

OVER 14.5 -110

UNDER 14.5 -110

The Pick: UNDER 14.5

The weather and both Bill Belichick and his team’s hatred for the Jets will make it very unlikely that New York will score a lot of points this Sunday.

I’m not going to overthink this. The greatest coach of all time shuts down his former team in what could potentially be his last game coaching the Patriots.

Anytime Touchdown

The Pick: DeMario Douglas +450

2023 sixth-round pick DeMario Douglas broke the Patriots’ franchise record for receptions by a rookie this season with 47. On Sunday against the Jets, he’ll have the opportunity to surpass 50 catches.

“I’m learning as I go,” Douglas said on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the final game of his rookie season. “As I go, I’m getting better. I’m working to become one of the greats.”

He certainly is, but what he still hasn’t done in the NFL is score a touchdown. That changes on Sunday. I like Pop +450.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick