Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Jets Props

The Patriots are hitting the road this weekend for their week three matchup versus the New York Jets. They’re a 2.5-point favorite in the contest according to FanDuel Sportsbook. New England has beaten the Jets 14 (!!) straight times heading back to 2015, so the odds are naturally in their favor.

You can bet the spread, the moneyline, and the total over at FanDuel. What you can also do is bet on both player and game props. Here are my three favorites for Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. kickoff:

Zach Wilson Passing Yards

OVER 183.5 -114

UNDER 183.5 -114

The Pick: UNDER 183.5

Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo, and Steve Belichick are going to do everything they can on Sunday to stop the Jets’ offense. Luckily for them, it’s now Zach Wilson under center, after Aaron Rodgers suffered likely-season-ending Achilles injury during week one.

Through four games against the Patriots in his career, Wilson is 0-4, has thrown two touchdowns to seven interceptions, and has only thrown for over 100 yards twice.

Not exactly a recipe for success. New England holds him for under 183.5 with relative ease on Sunday on their way to a win.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Patriots defense +700

The easiest bet of the day.

The Patriots’ defense is going give the Jets and Wilson fits on offense – and in doing so will likely force a turnover or two. On Sunday, they take one all the way to the house.

New England’s offense has struggled to finish drives thus far in 2023 – and needs some complimentary football to kick in with one of those defensive scores that they had throughout the course of last season to jumpstart their way to win. I’m feeling they’ll get one at the Meadowlands this weekend.

Take the 7/1 odds.

Exact Score

The Pick: Patriots 17 – Jets 9 +23000

Let’s have some fun. Using the final score in my Patriots vs. Jets game preview and prediction article, let’s try and hit the nail on the head with the exact score.

New England scores two touchdowns and a field goal, and they hold the Jets to just nine points. Call it: a touchdown (with a missed extra point as their kicker is dealing with injury) and a chipshot field goal.

