Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Raiders Props

With familiarity being the theme of Sunday’s Patriots vs. Raiders game in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, it’s time to take a look at some prop bets to get the proverbial juices flowing.

Here are my three favorites for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff. Hint: there’s a theme.

Jakobi Meyers Receptions

OVER 5.5 +106

UNDER 5.5 -140

The Pick: OVER 5.5 (+106)

The Patriots let Jakobi Meyer walk to Las Vegas this offseason on a three-year, $33 million contract and instead decided to sign Juju Smith-Schuster to a similar deal. So far, that has not worked out at all.

To compare the two, in four games (one missed due to a concussion, Meyers has hauled in 25 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns while Smith-Schuster (in one additional game) has just 24 catches for 86 yards and is without a score.

Meyers is averaging 4.8 catches per game so far this season, but with an extra chip on his shoulder this weekend, I expect him to work even harder and Jimmy G to feed him as much as possible. I like OVER 5.5 receptions on Sunday.

Jakobi Meyers Yards

OVER 56.5 -114

UNDER 56.5 -114

The Pick: OVER 56.5

Notice a trend?

With the additional workload I expect Meyers to get on Sunday, I also love his OVER on yards.

The former undrafted wide receiver out of North Carolina State is averaging 68.5 yards per game in 2023 and has gone over 56.5 yards in all but one game he’s played in this season.

Bill Belichick said this week that Meyers “looks like he did here.” Given that the de facto GM and head coach didn’t sign him off that, I can see the pass catcher rubbing it in his former coach’s face with a 100+ yard game and looking even better than his time in Foxborough.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Jakobi Meyers +210

The trifecta!

To add even more insult to injury this weekend, I can see the Raiders dialing one up this weekend and getting Meyers across the goal line for an even bigger slap in the face to New England for ever letting him go.

The wide recever was never a touchdown scorer with New England, getting in the endzone just eight times as a Patriots. For reference, he already has three scores with Vegas this season.

Count on one more on Sunday. +210 feels like stealing given the circumstances.

