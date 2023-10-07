Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Saints Props

After two consecutive road contests, the Patriots are back at home this weekend for a Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

But what you can also do is bet on player and game props for the contest.

Here are my three favorites for Sunday’s 1:00p.m. kickoff:

Demario Douglas Receiving Yards

OVER 15.5 -122

UNDER 15.5 -108

The Pick: OVER 15.5

Pop Douglas is the most dynamic playmaker on the Patriots’ offense and after the showing they put up last week against Dallas, they need all the playmaking they can get on Sunday against New Orleans.

The rookie out of Liberty has 40, 19, 15, and 45 yards in each of his first four games with New England to start this season. OVER 15.5 on Sunday feels like a good bet to me.

Josh Uche to Record a Sack

The Pick: Yes +134

The Patriots suffered a major loss last weekend with Matthew Judon tearing his biceps during the team’s loss to Dallas. The linebacker had surgery this week and could very well be done for the season.

The injury springs Josh Uche into the driver’s seat as New England’s lead pass rusher. After a career season last year with 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, the fourth-year pro out of Michigan is playing for his money in 2023.

“Judon is a staple for this organization,” Uche said this week when asked about the loss of Judon on defense. “That’s my brother, one of my close friends… it affects us. The morale, the energy and stuff, but it’s all about the next man up.”

A sack on Sunday for Uche feels inevitable.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Alvin Kamara +120

Alvin Kamara is one of a handful of NFL running backs that warrants your full attention on all three downs of the game. This is even more so true this Sunday.

The former Texas Longhorn is coming off of just his first game of 2023 last Sunday after serving a three-game suspension to start the season. Last week, he carried the ball 11 times for 51 yards and caught 13 passes for 33 yards. I think he gets in the endzone for the Saints in Foxborough.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick