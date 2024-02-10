Three Best Player Props for Super Bowl LVIII Sunday

We’re slowly approaching kick-off of Super Bowl LVIII, which means it’s time to get your bets in line.

You can, of course, bet on the spread, total, and moneyline for the game over at FanDuel Sportsbook, but they also have a ton of player props, game props, and specials loaded up to make it even more fun to get in on the action.

Here are my three favorites for the big game:

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

The Pick: Travis Kelce EVEN

You think Taylor Swift is traveling all the way from Japan to Las Vegas to not see Travis score a touchdown?!

For as below-average as Kelce was this regular season (tallying under 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015) he’s shown up in the playoffs. The 34-year-old has been incredibly efficient, catching 23 catches on his 27 targets and hauling in all 11 of his targets in the AFC Championship Game.

He also has three touchdowns over their last two games. He notches another on Sunday.

Player to Record a Sack

The Pick: Chris Jones +132

While a) Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has yet to record a full sack this postseason and b) San Francisco’s offensive line seldom allows them, Sunday feels like his time to shine.

Working with defensive guru and coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the 6-foot-6 mammoth gets after Brock Purdy at least once.

Triple Crown – Most Passing, Receiving, Rushing Yards

The Pick: Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce/Christian McCaffrey +710

This is one of the more intruiging bets FanDuel has to offer for Sunday and, while I’m going with the favorite, the +710 odds feel too good to pass up.

Mahomes is the best quarterback in football and only has to beat out Brock Purdy, Kelce is the best pass catcher in the game and has been a monster so far in the postseason, and Christian McCaffrey is both the best running back in football and the heartbeat of the 49ers offense.

Like I said, too good to pass up.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.