Three Takeaways from Celtics’ Second Preseason Win over the 76ers

The Celtics beat the 76ers, 112-101, behind 15 points from Sam Hauser and Svi Mykhailiuk, who led a shooting effort that generated 16 made Celtics threes (36.4%). Boston sat Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, giving Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porziņģis and the team’s second unit a chance to play a fast-running, pass-heavy style. The Celtics assisted on 24 of their 38 baskets, led by Derrick White with four.

1. Kristaps Porziņģis finding his spots offensively

Porziņģis scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds while shooting 2-for-5, hitting both threes he attempted while drawing six more free throw attempts. His eight free throws on Sunday beat out the total by a Celtics center in any game by three, Jay King noted, making Porziņģis’ 17-minute effort on Wednesday another offensive dynamic Boston didn’t receive one year ago. Porziņģis also challenged numerous shots defensively to energize Boston’s defense, starting again next to Al Horford. Boston has a 100 defensive rating so far in his minutes.

His misses came on two cutting layups and a mid-range fadeaway, while he lost the ball twice and committed an offensive foul. The Celtics positioned Porziņģis to succeed though, twice matched up against Paul Reed and P.J. Tucker to draw fouls, and another time sealing Tyrese Maxey, who held Porziņģis far from the rim, but fouled as the big man turned and fired, overwhelmed by the mismatch. Another switch onto Maxey allowed Porziņģis to easily reach the offensive glass on a White pull-up three, getting fouled in the bonus. The Celtics want to play advantage basketball, and Porziņģis will create an advantage with nearly every screen he sets for Boston’s scorers.

“We’re getting there. Today, obviously JB and JT didn’t play,” Porziņģis said. “So that makes a big difference out there. But, with the guys that were playing out there, I think we did a decent job, we did what coaches asked us to do. We had some good moments, but overall, I think we can improve a lot still and we have a few days now … I think once we rebound, just getting out and getting to our spacing and then recognizing who’s guarding us. I took advantage of a couple of mismatches. They were mismatched in transition and I think the more I play with these guys, and also the better rhythm I get … the more we get to play together and feel each other on the floor, the easier it will be and the more dangerous we will be.”

2. Derrick White impresses Jrue Holiday with a defensive masterclass

White blocked three shots in the first half and recorded two steals while recording 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and turning the ball over once. He shot 4-for-8, hitting a pair of threes and picking up where he left off as a starter last year. Holiday transitioned into the starting lineup next to White after coming off the bench in the opener. Joe Mazzulla had White bring the ball up the floor more often on Sunday, and sees more potential in crunch time from his guards as playmakers.

White and Holiday will almost certainly close games, even if one might have to sit out from the starting lineup occasionally as Mazzulla teases a starting lineup by committee. White’s defensive versatility shined on Wednesday, making him a tough choice to bench as the Celtics prepare to play a defensive system built around a drop big, Porziņģis acknowledging how much easier White made the game, and covering space.

White blocked Maxey twice driving to the rim, one an incredible recovery play in transition, then leaped out to spike Patrick Beverley’s pull-up mid range shot in the opposite direction. It would hurt to sit him after what he did last year, but White remains the most amicable to playing any role Boston asks of him publicly.

“It’s fun,” Holiday said. “I think the chemistry is there. Even just the first couple of days training camp, talking to him about what he likes to do defensively, or even just asking him about certain things, but getting out there and actually play with him a little bit more and getting that court time is a difference … (White) probably (would win a block competition). The way that he he pursuits after the screen is amazing. I think in my younger days I probably would have gone for it, (but) D. White man.”

3. Not much movement in the battle for bench minutes

Payton Pritchard dominated again, scoring 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting with three assists while moving defenders with his drives and flashing a smooth gather step into an off-foot layup in traffic. He beat Tobias Harris downhill on the play and looks physically leaner than in recent years, now sprinting away with the top bench role on the team as a 21.3 point-per-game scorer hitting 52.3% of his shots and 41.9% of his 10.3 attempts from deep per game. His 4.0 assists and 2.3 turnovers per game strike the right balance, and he recorded 1.7 steals per game through the first three exhibitions. The Malcolm Brogdon sixth man role from last year is his.

Luke Kornet played 14 minutes and recorded three assists, keeping a hold on the backup center spot despite some solid minutes later from Neemias Queta and Wenyen Gabriel. Mazzulla continues to praise Kornet’s positioning on both ends of the floor, and emphasizing him as the focal point of Boston’s big man depth. Queta’s fluidity impressed me, but he’ll need to make some impressions early in the schedule to catch on. Otherwise, the Celtics’ priority will probably become getting him the most minutes, reps and coaching possible in Maine.

Elsewhere, Sam Hauser regained his edge on the backup wing spot in most games by shooting 4-for-9 from three in a spot start for Brown and Tatum, recording a steal and block while grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists. Hauser played regularly last season, defended well enough and knows the system enough to give him an edge on Svi Mykhailiuk (54.5% 3PT), who has struggled to defend, Oshae Brissett (12.5% 3PT) and Lamar Stevens, who have struggled to shoot, and Dalano Banton, who showed the wrong side of his inconsistency after a big game in New York.

Hauser started the preseason 3-for-16 though, and after he played for roughly two months through a shooting slump last year, the Celtics have numerous other options to go to if that happens early in the schedule. Mykhailiuk, who found Pritchard with a no-look pass for an assist, brings a playmaking and rebounding element that Hauser doesn’t.

Mazzulla benched Banton seconds into the third quarter over a loose ball play.

“There’s nothing more important than like holding people to a high standard, especially when you believe in them and know they could be really, really good and we have a roster of 1-17,” Mazzulla said. “I truly believe that. It’s just a good learning opportunity, there was a loose ball there and I thought he could have gotten it. So credit to him that he was able to take coaching and he responded really well. He’s got a chance to be a really good player in this league. I just love the mentality that he brought to being coached and then responding, super important, and I’m thankful that he allowed me to coach him.”