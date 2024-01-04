Thunder Now Team to Beat After Big Win vs Celtics?

In their latest episode, “The Big 3 NBA Podcast,” hosts A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis dissect the Boston Celtics’ recent 127-123 loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City, a defeat that ended their six-game winning streak. They delve into the details, discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly aspects of the game. The episode also ponders whether this loss and the Thunder’s performance position Oklahoma City as a new powerhouse in the NBA, despite the Celtics still holding the league’s best record.

They then shift the conversation to other NBA topics, including the upcoming Celtics vs. Jazz game, Gordon Hayward’s comments on Paul George’s podcast about the ’18-19 Celtics’ failure due to “too many agendas,” and Ja Morant’s impressive dunk on Victor Wembanyama.

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

The Big 3 NBA Podcast with Gary, Sherrod & Kwani is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your go to podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

This episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast is brought to you by:

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

HelloFresh, America’s #1 Meal Kit! Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BIG3FREE and use CODE BIG3FREE for FREE breakfast for life! One breakfast item per box while subscription is active. That’s free breakfast for life!

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

Indeed! Visit https://Indeed.com/ALIST to start hiring now! Indeed understands the importance of making every dollar count when growing your business. That’s why you only pay for quality applications that match your must-have job requirements with Indeed. If you need to hire, you need Indeed.