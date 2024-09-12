Thursday Night Football Bills vs. Dolphins | Prize Picks Predictions

The NFL is BACK for Week 2 on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my three Prize Picks for the contest:

— Tua Tagovailoa MORE than 269.5 passing yards

— Jeff Wilson Jr. MORE than 0.5 TDs

— Khalil Shakir LESS than 40.5 receiving yards

Running Raheem Mostert is officially OUT for the Dolphins in their Thursday night matchup vs. the Bills, and with Devon Achane dealing with an ankle sprain. This means Miami will likely lean heavily on their passing attack.

Quarterback Tua Tagovaiola led the NFL in passing yards in 2023, and after a 338-yard performance last Sunday against the Jaguars, leads the league this season as well. His number on PrizePicks is currently set at 269.5. Give me MORE to start my lineup.

Speaking of Miami’s offense, although they are pass-happy, Mostert led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns last season. They love running near the goalline if they can, so I’m adding third-string running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to score a touchdown with MORE than 0.5 a touchdown scored.

For Buffalo, their offense is incredibly Josh Allen-centric. The star quarterback rushed for two touchdowns last weekend, and spread the ball around to nine different receivers throughout the game. Although Khalil Shakir is technically their wide receiver 1, Allen has too many options to get the football to. I like him to have LESS than 40.5 receiving yards tonight.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!