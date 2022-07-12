Tiger Woods to Play in The Open Championship at St. Andrews – Betting Preview and Prediction

I have a new found love for the game of golf.

I’m not sure if its because I’m playing it more, because I’m betting it more, or because it’s been in the news more – but I love golf lately.

I attended the U.S. Open last month from The Country Club in Brookline, and bet 25-year-old Will Zalatoris to win it.

Naturally, Zalatoris got all the way to Sunday with a share of the lead, and then missed a put on 18 to force a playoff – leading to a victory for Matt Fitzpatrick.

This coming weekend is the third major championship of the season, with The Open Championship teeing off on Thursday at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Here are the betting odds for the top 10:

The Open Championship – Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy +1000

John Rahm +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Justin Thomas +2000

Cameron Smith +2200

Will Zalatoris +2200

Shane Lowry +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Dustin Johnson +3300

Brooks Koepka +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

And wayyyyy way way down the list is good ole Tiger Woods, sitting at +5500.

Woods has had quite the 18-months. After a life-threatening car accident back in February of 2021, he returned to Major golf earlier this year, playing in April’s Master’s from Augusta, Georgia. He finished 47th.

After skipping June’s U.S. Open, Tiger played a practice round at the Old Course last week and is set to compete at the Open Championship. Don’t expect much from the 15-time Major champion – betting +5500 is charity.

Xander Schauffele (+1400) has the second highest odds to win and is playing the best golf in the world right now. He has won three weekends in a row (Travelers, Pro-Am, Scottish), and hold the 5th spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. He rides plenty of momentum heading into The Open.

Last year’s winner, Collin Morikawa, has +2800 odds to repeat as champion. Morikawa tied for fifth at last month’s U.S. Open, and has a real chance to win his second British Open in a row.

The Pick: Ultimately, I’m going to do it again. Will Zalatoris (+2200) rights his wrongs from the U.S. Open and wins the first Major championship of his young career.

