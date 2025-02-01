Time for the Bruins to make some decisions | Poke the Bear

Are the Bruins at a crossroads? Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson break down how they got here, the impact of Zdeno Chara joining the front office, and the team’s exploding cap space. Plus, could trading Brad Marchand be on the table—and what would that mean for the franchise? Don’t miss this deep dive into the future of the Bruins!

