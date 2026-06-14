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Time to Panic About Christian Gonzalez Long Term Future?

Andrew Callahan and Mike Giardi discuss the realties of the Christian Gonzalez situation
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest crossover episode between Pats Interference and All 32 NFL Podcast, Andrew Callahan and Mike Giardi discuss the contract situation of Christian Gonzalez, and whether or not Patriots fans should be worried of the organization not giving him a big payday.

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtu.be/a4qu2ctVnWg

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