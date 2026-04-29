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Time to PANIC About Derrick White? | The Garden Report Debates

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning discuss Derrick White’s continued struggles against the Philadelphia 76ers. White struggled again in Game 5 finishing with 6 points on 2-8 from the field and 0-4 from 3pt range in the 113-97 loss.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/HGhBknjgK_k?feature=share

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