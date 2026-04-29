Time to PANIC About Derrick White? | The Garden Report Debates

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning discuss Derrick White’s continued struggles against the Philadelphia 76ers. White struggled again in Game 5 finishing with 6 points on 2-8 from the field and 0-4 from 3pt range in the 113-97 loss.

The Garden Report is CONCERNED about Derrick White and Neemias Queta😬 “They’re probably gonna win this thing. Are they gonna win a championship? Probably not with Queta and White playing like this.”@John_Zannis | @Jimmy_Toscano | @RealBobManning WATCH LIVE on @CelticsCLNS… pic.twitter.com/ezdnb8BsjW — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) April 29, 2026

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/HGhBknjgK_k?feature=share

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