Tips to Combine Different CBD Products

The expansive options of different types of CBD open up the opportunity for consumers to experience CBD in many ways. A single CBD store will usually carry the central four delivery methods, sublingual CBD, CBD edibles, topical CBD, and CBD that can be smoked/vaped. Consumers will also have the option to take their CBD in several forms. Many CBD products are available with other plant compounds to increase the benefits.

Combining different CBD products can be beneficial because certain delivery methods affect our bodies in unique ways. Many CBD users have found an increase in benefits when they utilize many products. Using an array of delivery methods allows the user to introduce more cannabinoids into the system and infuse CBD into their lifestyle.

Different Forms of CBD

CBD can be taken in four different ways.

Sublingual CBD oil

Infused edible CBD (includes pills, capsules, soft gels)

Topical CBD

Hemp flower, CBD vaping products

All forms of CBD delivery are flawed. The most efficient in getting CBD into the bloodstream is through the lungs. The least effective is through the digestive system.

Bioavailability can vary from each delivery method. The amount of CBD that will become available by smoking hemp flower is dependent on how much is inhaled and for how long. Types of edibles also vary in bioavailability, for instance, gummies and soft gels are broken down by the stomach much easier than CBD infused cookies.

Different CBD Oils

CBD oil is taken sublingually or absorbed by the mucosal membrane under the tongue. This is a common type of drug delivery method used to deliver many other compounds. It is discreet, safe, and efficient. CBD oil is broken down into three main categories.

Full spectrum CBD

Broad Spectrum CBD

Isolate CBD

Full and broad spectrum CBD oil has a full array of cannabinoids and terpenes. The difference between the two is THC. Broad spectrum products do not contain any THC, with full spectrum products have just under the allowed amount of 0.3%.

CBD isolate is pure cannabidiol. When CBD is completely separated from hemp, it becomes a white crystalized substance called CBD isolate.

All CBD oil contains a carrier oil. Most companies use either hemp seed oil or MCT oil.

Mix CBD Oil

Mixing CBD oils can be beneficial if a user is looking to lower the THC potency. They could mix an isolate oil with a full spectrum, raising the CBD potency while lowering the amount of THC. This method is done to save money. Full spectrum oils are much more expensive than isolates because they contain more cannabis compounds. Keeping multiple parts of the plant is more expensive than isolating one compound.

Take CBD Oil and Gummies Together

The biggest issue CBD consumers have with taking CBD oil is the taste. The strong earthy flavor of hemp can be off-putting to someone not accustomed to cannabis products.

While gummies have a lower bioavailability than CBD oil, they taste like candy. The strong taste of hemp is completely obscured in a CBD gummy.

To find a happy medium between flavor and absorption, many users have found that taking them together can be beneficial. Take the CBD oil first, allow it to dissolve, then eat the gummies to mask the taste.

For gummies to be as efficient as possible, chew them up longer than normal. This allows the CBD to be absorbed through the membrane in your mouth.

Take Advantage of Access to Different CBD Products

Just five years ago, it was not easy to choose and buy CBD oil. The assortment of different products and delivery methods today is a dream come true for CBD users.